Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu film suffers from Monday blues

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has failed the Monday test by recording a steep decline in ticket sales across the Telugu states. The film, which was released last Thursday, saw a good four-day opening weekend by grossing over Rs 96 crore in the Telugu states alone. It’s worldwide collection for the same period stood at Rs 125 crore.

The initial excitement and the pre-release hype of the film gave way to dullness at the box office on Monday. According to andhraboxoffice.com, the film earned a little more than Rs 5 crore in the Telugu states.

“#SVP has seen a Huge Drop in Nizam with 5th Day Share of ₹82 Lakhs. Andhra is comparatively better but Below par with 70% drop over Sunday. Poor 1st Monday for the film (sic),” andhraboxoffice.com posted on Twitter. Taking the film’s Monday collection into account, the film’s earnings in the Telugu states now stands around Rs 102 crore.

It’s unlikely Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s earning prospects would grow any further in the coming days. However, the producers seem to be happy about the film’s box office performance so far.

On Monday, the makers held a grand success meet in Rayalaseema’s Kurnool. At the event, Mahesh Babu expressed his gratitude to fans for making Sarkaru Vaari Paata “a huge hit”. “When I saw the film for the first time with my family, my son gave me a tight hug. And my daughter told me, ‘You have acted very well in this movie than your previous ones. You look very beautiful in this’. And all the credit should go to Parasuram (the film’s director). I have told it before, that I liked the characterization in Sarkaru Vaari Paata very much. I will always remember the love, admiration and success that you gave me today,” Mahesh said at the event.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata follows the efforts of a US-based moneylender, who comes to India on a personal business, but ends up fixing India’s broken banking system. The film, however, received mixed reviews.