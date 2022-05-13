Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu film earns Rs 75 crore worldwide

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is off to a great start at the box office. The film, which hit screens on May 12, seems to be setting the cash registers ringing in theatres across the world.

According to the makers, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has collected Rs 75 crore from worldwide ticket sales on opening day.

It remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its opening day momentum through the weekend.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has failed to generate good reviews. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film tells the tale of an NRI, who makes a living by lending money. He comes to India to collect a personal debt but ends up fixing India’s banking system.

Also Read | Don movie review: Sivakarthikeyan is in his element in this pleasant campus drama

“Director-writer Parasuram expects the audience to cut a lot of slack for the way he narrates the story of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The biggest compromise he expects us to make is to pay no attention to the film’s structural issues, including a sense of time and place. The hero’s character feels constantly suspended in mid-air, owing to the mindless continental hoping. And it has robbed the movie of a sense of stability even though the subject that it discusses has a sense of urgency and reliability,” wrote Indianexress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R in his 2-star review.