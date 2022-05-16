Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 4: Mahesh Babu movie grosses Rs 125 crore worldwide in first weekend

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata seemed to have had a good weekend at the box office. The movie has grossed a whopping Rs 125 crore from its ticket sales worldwide. What remains to be seen is how well it will hold its ground during the weekdays.

According to AndhraBoxOffice.come, Sarkaru Vaari Paata in his four-day opening weekend collected over Rs 96 crore in the Telugu states alone. Karnataka has emerged as the second biggest market for this Mahesh Babu starrer with close to Rs 5 crore in collections. The film has also collected over Rs 15 crore in its first four days in the United States.

However, the trade is uncertain whether the business of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will grow any further in the coming days. The movie has generated mixed reviews from the critics and the word of mouth seems to be also not strong enough to change the winds of fortunes.

Monday is the litmus test for Sarkaru Vaari Paata as it would decide the film’s fate for the rest of the week. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film tells the tale of an NRI, who makes a living by lending money. He comes to India to collect a personal debt but ends up fixing India’s banking system.

“Director-writer Parasuram expects the audience to cut a lot of slack for the way he narrates the story of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The biggest compromise he expects us to make is to pay no attention to the film’s structural issues, including a sense of time and place. The hero’s character feels constantly suspended in mid-air, owing to the mindless continental hoping. And it has robbed the movie of a sense of stability even though the subject that it discusses has a sense of urgency and reliability,” wrote indianexress.com’s film critic Manoj Kumar R in his 2-star review.