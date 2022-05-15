Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu movie crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is receiving a lot of love from the audience. The Parasuram directorial has managed to earn Rs 103 crore at the worldwide box office, as per a tweet by production house Mythri Movie Makers. The film is also doing well abroad. In USA, the film has earned 1.8 million dollars in three days of its release.

Earlier in the day, the makers commented on the negative social media trend against the Mahesh Babu starrer. Celebrating the love Sarkaru Vaari Paata is receiving at the box office, the makers tweeted, “From negative hashtag trends & memes even before the early shows were completed to now seeing #BlockbusterSVP trending on top while the 1st and 2nd shows are going fulls all over on the 3rd day. Enjoy the SuperStar Swag Season you all and thank you audiences for the Love.”

Adivi Sesh, who is starring in Mahesh Babu’s production venture Major, praised Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Calling it a bonafide box-office storm, the actor congratulated the team. “#SVPMania has hit the world! Did I hear this right? 8th consecutive 1.5M grosser in the US? Congratulations to the big man @urstrulyMahesh garu, @KeerthyOfficial @MusicThaman the producers, director garu & amazing cast and crew. #SVP is a bona fide ⛈ STORM,” his tweet read.

While Mahesh Babu’s film has hit the bulls eye at the box office, it received mixed reviews from critics. Manoj Kumar of indianexpress.com called the film a “misfire”. In his 2 star review, he wrote, “Director-writer Parasuram expects the audience to cut a lot of slack for the way he narrates the story of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The biggest compromise he expects us to make is to pay no attention to the film’s structural issues, including a sense of time and place. The hero’s character feels constantly suspended in mid-air, owing to the mindless continental hopping. And it has robbed the movie of a sense of stability even though the subject that it discusses has a sense of urgency and reliability.”