Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer: It’s all about Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The trailer of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru was released on Sunday. The video opens with Rashmika Mandanna’s prayers being answered. The actor plays a variation of Kollywood’s popular archetype heroine, Loosu Ponnu. She is prone to doing bizarre things right when the hero looks at her.

Rashmika’s character is seen praying for a “cute, sweet, and handsome boyfriend”, in what seems like her regular one-way conversation with God. And then she is drooling all over the railway station after she bumps into Mahesh. Unfortunately, the hero is not really interested in romance. But, the heroine is not the one ready to quit.

Going by the trailer, the heroine mobilizes the support of her family and friends to persuade the hero to fall in love with her. And most of the overtures of the heroine happens inside a moving train. And then, finally, the train arrives at the destination. Now that we got a dose of comedy and romance, the trailer moves on to action scenes like clockwork.

We meet Vijayasanthi, who with the support of Mahesh Babu, takes down an army of goons led by quintessential Telugu villain, played by Prakash Raj. It is very clear that the Anil Ravipudi directorial is a run-of-the-mill popcorn blockbuster that bends backwards to hero-worship Mahesh Babu.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Rohini and Vennela Kishore among others. Produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner, the film is set to hit screens on January 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd