Mahesh Babu wishes fans on Diwali with new Sarileru Neekevvaru poster

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s next film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, have unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Diwali. The film, helmed by Anil Ravipudi, also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Mahesh Babu shared the poster on Twitter with the caption, “Happy Diwali :) :) #SarileruNeekevvaru.”

Rashmika Mandanna shared a different poster on her official Twitter page. “‘How to get a guy 101.’ This me and my family will teach you on the 12 of jan 2020 – stay tuned 😉 Team #SarileruNeekevvaru wishes you a very Happy #Diwali 🎆🎇💥 @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP @RathnaveluDop @AKentsOfficial @SVC_official @GMBents ♥️✨,” she tweeted.

Touted to be an action film, Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu as an Indian Army Major. Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad will be seen in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by AK Entertainments, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, is set to release on January 12 next year, and will clash with Trivikram’s Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.