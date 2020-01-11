Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mahesh Babu film garners love

Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Sarileru Neekevvaru, starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2020 8:44:45 am
Sarileru Neekevvaru movie release Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release live updates: The film marks the comeback of Vijayashanti.

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has hit the screens. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Prakash Raj among others.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, director Ravipudi said, “You will have a lot of fun watching Sarileru Neekevvaru this Sankranti. There is patriotism, emotions, values and a lot of fun. Like our thali, this film will have the variety and flavour of the festival.”

Further sharing his experience of working with Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi said, “Mahesh Babu had no qualms to do comedy as he had attempted it in films like Khaleja and Dookudu. But, he did take a little time to understand my style of entertainment. He treated me like his brother. So, I too never felt nervous on the sets. Directing him in a film is a high point in my career.”

    08:44 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    VV Vinayak wishes luck

    "All The Best wm to @urstrulyMahesh garu, @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 garu, @SVC_official @iamRashmika and the entire team of #SarileruNeekkevvaru for the Release Tomorrow," director VV Vinayak tweeted.

    08:35 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    'Sarileru Neekkevvaru is Mahesh Babu's biggest film'

    "Congratulations my dearest @AnilRavipudi! #SarileruNeekkevvaru is the biggest till date for superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu! Thumping comeback by @vijayashanthi_m Ma’am. It’s celebration time for the whole team," director BVS Ravi mentioned in a tweet.

    08:27 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Actor Nikhil Siddhartha wishes luck

    Actor Nikhil Siddhartha wished the team of Sarileru Neekkevvaru in a tweet that read, "Wishing the whole team of #SarileruNeekkevvaru A Daddarillipoye Blockbuster... Superstar Mahesh Babu is always a treat to watch on the screen. Special wishes to Producer @AnilSunkara1 garu nd Bro @AnilRavipudi."

    08:14 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Sarileru Neekkevvaru off to a good start in the US

    "#SarileruNeekkevvaru has crossed $550K in #USA premieres. #SarileruNeekevvaru Unanimous Blockbuster Reports from #USA," tweeted Trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

    08:04 (IST)11 Jan 2020
    Thaman wishes good luck

    Music composer Thaman took to Twitter to wished good luck to Sarileru Neekevvaru team. He wrote, "Wishing #superstar "urstrulyMahesh gaaru and the whole team of Sarileru Neekevvaru biggest victory. God bless."

    Talking about her character in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandanna told indianexpress.com, "You know I am a very secretive person when it comes to my characters. As you may have seen in the trailer, my character "tortures" the hero and I have tortured everyone on the set (smiles). My role is extremely dramatic and comical."

    Rashmika added, "I am experimenting with my characters. I have tried comedy in this film, and it was extremely new for me. I am at a stage, where I am trying to know my capabilities and limits."

    Talking about working with Mahesh babu, Rashmika said, "He (Mahesh Babu) is too quiet and so calm. I like that quality, but he can't be that way when I am around (chuckles)."

