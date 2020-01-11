Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mahesh Babu film garners love

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has hit the screens. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Prakash Raj among others.
In an interview with indianexpress.com, director Ravipudi said, “You will have a lot of fun watching Sarileru Neekevvaru this Sankranti. There is patriotism, emotions, values and a lot of fun. Like our thali, this film will have the variety and flavour of the festival.”
Further sharing his experience of working with Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi said, “Mahesh Babu had no qualms to do comedy as he had attempted it in films like Khaleja and Dookudu. But, he did take a little time to understand my style of entertainment. He treated me like his brother. So, I too never felt nervous on the sets. Directing him in a film is a high point in my career.”
Highlights
"All The Best wm to @urstrulyMahesh garu, @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 garu, @SVC_official @iamRashmika and the entire team of #SarileruNeekkevvaru for the Release Tomorrow," director VV Vinayak tweeted.
"Congratulations my dearest @AnilRavipudi! #SarileruNeekkevvaru is the biggest till date for superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu! Thumping comeback by @vijayashanthi_m Ma’am. It’s celebration time for the whole team," director BVS Ravi mentioned in a tweet.
Actor Nikhil Siddhartha wished the team of Sarileru Neekkevvaru in a tweet that read, "Wishing the whole team of #SarileruNeekkevvaru A Daddarillipoye Blockbuster... Superstar Mahesh Babu is always a treat to watch on the screen. Special wishes to Producer @AnilSunkara1 garu nd Bro @AnilRavipudi."
"#SarileruNeekkevvaru has crossed $550K in #USA premieres. #SarileruNeekevvaru Unanimous Blockbuster Reports from #USA," tweeted Trade analyst Ramesh Bala.
Music composer Thaman took to Twitter to wished good luck to Sarileru Neekevvaru team. He wrote, "Wishing #superstar "urstrulyMahesh gaaru and the whole team of Sarileru Neekevvaru biggest victory. God bless."