Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Mahesh Babu film garners love

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release live updates: The film marks the comeback of Vijayashanti. Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review and release live updates: The film marks the comeback of Vijayashanti.

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has hit the screens. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Prakash Raj among others.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, director Ravipudi said, “You will have a lot of fun watching Sarileru Neekevvaru this Sankranti. There is patriotism, emotions, values and a lot of fun. Like our thali, this film will have the variety and flavour of the festival.”

Further sharing his experience of working with Mahesh Babu, Anil Ravipudi said, “Mahesh Babu had no qualms to do comedy as he had attempted it in films like Khaleja and Dookudu. But, he did take a little time to understand my style of entertainment. He treated me like his brother. So, I too never felt nervous on the sets. Directing him in a film is a high point in my career.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news