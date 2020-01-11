Sarileru Neekevvaru full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has been leaked online by Tamilrockers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu has been leaked by the piracy website Tamilrockers. The Telugu film, which released on the festival of Sankranti, was leaked for illegal downloads shortly after it released in theaters.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayashanti and Rashmika Mandanna. Being a festival release, the film has already attracted a lot of crowd to the theaters.

Recently, films like Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Darbar and many others have also leaked on the piracy website. Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking movies online shortly after their release. The website makes HD print easily available for download.

Sarileru Neekevvaru released in theaters on January 11.

The film is a festival release so it seems unlikely that its box office collection will be hampered by the leak. Nevertheless, the illegal downloads of the film will surely make a small dent on its overall collection.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote in his review, “Mahesh Babu has played the role of Major Ajay in his latest movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Ajay may be a trained soldier, but he’s a quintessential fan of Telugu cinema at heart. He behaves like a typical Telugu hero, who is very particular about his looks and his judgements are driven by hyper-masculinity. Also, he is all over the place. On odd days, he seems to head a bomb disposal squad, and on even days, he leads a squad of foot soldiers into a rescue operation. Well, accuracy seems to be the first casualty of the act of glamorization.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd