Sarileru Neekevvaru first look: Vijayashanthi makes a comeback

The first look of Vijayashanthi from her upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru is out. The look was unveiled by director Anil Ravipudi on Saturday. Interestingly, the film marks her comeback as she returns to the movies after 13 years. In Sarileru Neekevvaru, she is playing the role of a Professor named Bharathi. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Anil Ravipudi captioned the first look, “Introducing Lady Amitabh @vijayashanthi_m Garu as Bharathi in #SarileruNeekevvaru Can’t-Wait for Sankranthi 2020 🤩 Wishing you all a Very Happy Diwali 💥”

Sharing Vijayashanthi’s look, the movie’s producer Anil Sunkara tweeted, “It is a proud feeling to be producing the reentry film of Lady Amitabh Vijayashanthi garu. No one would have been so perfect in the role of Professor Bharathi. Professor Bharathi with Major Ajay Krishna will give you festive moments and goosebumps.”

The film’s team recently wrapped up a major schedule in which crucial scenes involving the antagonist have been canned. The final schedule will commence very soon to picturise the remaining portion of the film.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Bandla Ganesh, Rohini, Vennela Kishore among others. Produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner, the film has Rathnavelu handling the camera and Devi Sri Prasad is taking care of the music. The high budget film is expected to hit the screens on January 12.