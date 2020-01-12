Follow Us:
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu movie off to a good start

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru released in theaters on January 11. The film will surely face tough competition as Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releases on January 12.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2020 10:13:54 am
Sarileru Neekevvaru box office Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru released in theaters on January 11. Since this is the festive season, film buffs have been flocking to cinema halls. The film will surely face tough competition as Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releases on January 12.

Alongside Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj among others. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Mahesh Babu said, “I think that is the strength of my director Anil Ravipudi. It is not a joke to strike a balance between heroism and comedy in the character of an army officer. At the same time, we should handle the character with care. The director kept all the elements in mind and has delivered an entertainer. I think people will be amazed by what Anil Ravipudi has done. He has evolved as a director with this film.”

He added, “The movie will be a blockbuster (smiles). Not just me, my entire team is feeling very confident about the film’s success.”

Follow all the latest updates about Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    10:11 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Sarileru Neekkevvaru team celebrates success of the movie
    09:48 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Sarileru Neekkevvaru opens big in Telugu states

    Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared on Twitter, "#SarileruNeekkevvaru takes a record Day 1 opening (All-time Top 1 or 2) in several distribution areas of Telugu states." 

    09:35 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Sarileru Neekevvaru in Chennai

    "#SarileruNeekevvaru Day1 Chennai city gross is 17 lakhs.. EXTRAORDINARY OPENING in all the given shows and screens (mostly small, medium) HOUSEFULL shows throughout in #SSMB @urstrulyMahesh's perennial stronghold," film trade analyst Kaushik LM said via Twitter.

    09:28 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    'Great start to 2020'

    Samantha Akkineni posted on Twitter, "The golden days of TFI are upon us #SarileruNeekevvaru and #AlaVaikunthapurramulo .. Great start to 2020 .... big big congratulations to everyone involved including the crazy fans who make it all happen #sankranthiblockbusters"

    Talking about reuniting with Vijayashanthi for Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu said, "It was amazing to work with her again. 30 years ago, I had worked with her in Koduku Diddina Kapuram (1989). And after that, I did not stay in touch with her. When I met her on sets again, I felt as if Koduku Diddina Kapuram shooting happened yesterday. She was very jovial with me on the sets. I thank her for agreeing to be a part of the movie. Having her on board was a huge advantage for this film."

