Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu movie off to a good start

Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru released in theaters on January 11. Since this is the festive season, film buffs have been flocking to cinema halls. The film will surely face tough competition as Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releases on January 12.

Alongside Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj among others. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Mahesh Babu said, “I think that is the strength of my director Anil Ravipudi. It is not a joke to strike a balance between heroism and comedy in the character of an army officer. At the same time, we should handle the character with care. The director kept all the elements in mind and has delivered an entertainer. I think people will be amazed by what Anil Ravipudi has done. He has evolved as a director with this film.”

He added, “The movie will be a blockbuster (smiles). Not just me, my entire team is feeling very confident about the film’s success.”

