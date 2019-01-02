Saptagiri’s new film titled Vajrakavachadhara Govinda

Comedian-turned-actor Saptagiri’s upcoming film has been titled Vajrakavachadhara Govinda. The makers of this Arun Pawar directorial announced its title on Wednesday. The project is also the second collaboration of the actor-director duo.

Advertising

On the occasion, director Arun Pawar said, “Saptagiri is essaying the lead character named Govind in the film and he will be seen as a funny thief. The character works for a goal and how he achieves it is the basic plot of the movie. Overall, Vajrakavachadhara Govinda is a rib-tickling subject with an ample dose of action and emotions. The story perfectly suits the body language of Saptagiri.”

Saptagiri also recently took to his Facebook page and wrote, “After seeing your support for my movies Saptagiri Express and Saptagiri LLB, I’m extremely excited to announce you, I am coming again to entertain you all with a fully packed comedy entertainer with my 3rd movie as a hero.”

“Shoot is in final stage and will be completed in few more days. Will update complete details in a couple of days. Need your same love, support and blessings for this movie too. Love you all (sic),” the post read.

Advertising

The team of Vajrakavachadhara Govinda has completed sixty percent of its shooting process. The movie which has Vaibhavi Joshi as its female lead also stars Archana Veda in a pivotal role.

Producers Narendra Yedala and GVN Reddy are bankrolling the project under Shiva Shivam Films banner.