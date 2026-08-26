Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms Spirit release date; shares update on new Arjun Reddy version

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given a detailed update on his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, confirming the March 5, 2027 release date remains firmly on schedule. Vanga also revealed that he and Vijay Deverakonda are working on bringing back Arjun Reddy in an extended version to mark the film’s 10th anniversary in August 2027.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Romanchakam, a film being produced by his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga under Bhadrakali Pictures, he said, “Spirit is coming on March 5, 2027, and there is no doubt about it. We have completed a 40-day schedule, and another 65 days of shooting is left. We will be able to complete it on time.”

The confirmation puts to rest speculation about possible delays, given Prabhas’ parallel commitments including Hanu Raghavapudi’s period war drama Fauzi, which is scheduled for a December 2026 release.

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The first-look poster, released earlier this year, showed a shirtless Prabhas covered in bruises, scars and bandages, with Triptii Dimri holding a lighter for him.

Spirit’s March 5, 2027 date places it roughly a month before another major release, Varanasi, which is scheduled for April 7, 2027. When asked whether the gap between the two films would be sufficient commercially, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dismissed any concern. “Yes, it is okay. There is nearly a 37-day gap, and it is good enough for my Spirit,” he said.

Arjun Reddy extended cut for 10th anniversary

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also confirmed that he and Vijay Deverakonda are planning to bring back Arjun Reddy in an extended version to mark its 10th anniversary in August 2027. The film, which released on August 25, 2017, launched both Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vijay Deverakonda into national prominence.

“Vijay Deverakonda and I are trying to bring back Arjun Reddy with an extended version for its 10th anniversary,” Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, adding, “He needs to dub for just two to three days. I, on the other hand, need to sit and work on it for 15 to 20 days.”

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On Tuesday evening, Vijay Devarakonda celebrated 9 years of Arjun Reddy, and tweeted, “9 years now, next year we shall meet again. In the cinema halls.With love, Arjun,”

9 years now ❤️

Next year we shall meet again. In the cinema halls. With love,

Arjun. https://t.co/EMjsqvnwIK — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 25, 2026

Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not reveal what additional footage would be included in the extended cut or how much longer the new version would be compared to the original 187-minute theatrical release. The film was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, which collected Rs 377 crore worldwide and became one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of that year.