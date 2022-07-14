Samuthirakani plays ‘Unanimous MLA’ in Macherla Niyojakavargam, see first look

The first look of Samuthirakani from the Nithiin-starrer Macherla Niyojagavargam was unveiled on Thursday. In the movie, the actor-director plays Rajappa, the MLA of the Macherla constituency.

Sreshth Movies, which is financially backing the project, shared Samuthirakani’s first look on their Twitter handle. The caption read, “Rajappa (@thondankani) ki elections undavvv.. Unanimous MLA of #MacherlaNiyojakavargam.”

In the first look poster, we see an angry Samuthirakani signing papers.

Nithiin will play an IAS officer in Macherla Niyojakavargam. Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the female leads in MS Raja Shekhar Reddy’s directorial debut.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy, the film will release in theatres on August 12.

On the work front, Nithiin has a film with Vakkantham Vamsi in the pipeline, while Samuthirakani is gearing up to direct Pawan Kalyan in the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Vinodhaya Sitham.