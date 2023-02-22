scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Samuthirakani directorial with Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej goes on floor

Directed by Samuthirakani, the untitled film stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles.

Vinodhaya SithamT Telugu remake launchThe Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham was launched on Wednesday. (Photo: PR Handout)
Samuthirakani‘s upcoming directorial venture, the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Vinodhaya Sitham, was launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad. The film, with dialogues by Trivikram, stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios.

The makers shared photos on Twitter and wrote, “Most ambitious & Powerful Combination #PSPK & #SDT project takes off today🤩Keep your Bars High 📶 Bombarding updates on the way💥.”

In the original Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which was a fantasy drama, Samuthirakani played the role of the God of Time, a role that Pawan Kalyan will take on in the Telugu remake. It will be Pawan’s second time portraying a god, having previously played Lord Vishnu, Lord Narasimha and Krishna in Gopala Gopala.

In addition to this project, Pawan Kalyan has three other films in the pipeline: Hari Hara Veeramallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and They Call Him OG.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 14:30 IST
Two content creators recreate iconic DDLJ scene, audience erupts in cheers

