Aditi Rao Hyadari, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood and others mourn the demise of Amit Purohit

Aditi Rao Hyadari, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood and others mourn the demise of Amit Purohit

Amit Purohit was last seen in hit Telugu film Sammohanam, where he played the role of Aditi Rao Hyadri’s ex-boyfriend.

Telugu actor Amit Purohit death
Amit Purohit was 32. (Source: Sudheer Babu/Twitter)

Actor Amit Purohit passed on Wednesday. He was 32.

Amit was last seen in hit Telugu film Sammohanam, where he played the role of Aditi Rao Hyadri’s ex-boyfriend. Although he predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry, he has also featured in a couple of Bollywood movies including Pankh, Shobhna’s Seven Nights, Bijuka and Aalap.

His co-stars Aditi Rao Hyadari, Raveena Tandon, Sudheer Babu and Sonu Sood among others have posted condolences on Twitter.

“Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family… a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon,” Aditi Rao Hyadri tweeted.

Sudheer Babu, who essayed the lead role in Sammohanam, praised Amit Purohit and said he gave his 100% for every shot. “Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera’s Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace,” the tweet read.

Raveena Tandon, who worked alongside Amit Purohit in the unreleased 2012 film Shobana’s Seven Nights, also tweeted her tribute. She said, “Really saddened to hear of the passing of such a young and talented Amit. Such a gentleman. #gonetoosoon #shobhanas7nights.”

Sonu Sood called Amit Purohit a dear friend and co-star. He wrote on Twitter, “Really sad to hear about the tragic death of a dear friend and a costar Amit Purohit. He was such a great soul, so focused n so hard working. May your soul rest in peace bhai. Will miss you always.”

Director Mohan Krishna Indraganti, who gave Amit Purohit his most well-known role in Sammohanam, also expressed his grief on Twitter and revealed how he was thinking of casting the young actor again. “I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon. May you Rest In Peace, Brother,” he posted on Twitter.

