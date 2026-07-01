Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram emerges as highest earning women-led Telugu film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s Maa Inti Bangaaram has created history at the Telugu box office, surpassing Anushka Shetty’s Arundhati to become the highest-grossing solo women-led Telugu film of all time. According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross stood at Rs 83.12 crore by its twelfth day, crossing Arundhati’s lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 70 crore, a record that had stood unchallenged for sixteen years.

The milestone was first crossed on Day 10, when the film’s worldwide gross reached Rs 78.71 crore, according to Sacnilk data. On that day, the film added Rs 5.30 crore net in India, an 8.2 per cent jump from the RS 4.90 crore it had collected on Day 9, taking the total India net collection to Rs 48.25 crore and the India gross to Rs 55.86 crore. Overseas added Rs 1 crore on Day 10, taking the international gross to Rs 22.85 crore. By Day 12, according to Sacnilk, the worldwide gross had climbed further to Rs 83.12 crore, with the India net collection crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

The record it broke had been set by Arundhati, the 2009 horror fantasy directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and starring Anushka Shetty, which had collected Rs 70 crore worldwide over its lifetime run and had gone on to become one of the biggest commercial successes led by a female actor in Telugu cinema’s history, outperforming several male-led releases at the time of its release.

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At the time, it was considered a landmark for commercial Telugu cinema, as it demonstrated that a female-fronted film could drive a large-scale theatrical opening and sustain it over several weeks. For the next sixteen years, no solo female-led Telugu commercial film matched those numbers, even as the overall box office scale of the industry expanded enormously through franchises like Baahubali, Pushpa, KGF and Kalki 2898 AD.

How Maa Inti Bangaaram got there

The film, directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha under her own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru, was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, and was released in Tamil as Engal Thangam. According to the filmmakers, the film had recovered a significant portion of its investment through non-theatrical rights before its June 19 release, giving the team a measure of commercial safety before a single ticket was sold.

Sacnilk data shows that the film opened to Rs 5.35 crore net in India on Day 1 before jumping to Rs 10.10 crore on its first Sunday. The film continued to hold up well into its second week, driven by strong word of mouth and repeat viewership, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which remained its biggest contributing markets throughout, and sustained family audience support.

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For Samantha personally, the milestone arrives at one of the most eventful stretches of her career, coinciding with her confirmed pregnancy and the announcement of a sequel, Maa Inti Bangaaram Part 2, by the film’s creator Raj Nidimoru, already in development with the same team, and expected within two years.