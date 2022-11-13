Under treatment for Myositis, Samantha thanks trainer for never letting her give up: ‘You have seen me through weakness, tears’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is relishing the sweet taste of success– and Jalebi. The actor, whose latest theatrical Yashoda is performing well at the box office, said her trainer Junaid Saikh has finally given his nod for her to have sweets.

Samantha, who had recently opened up about being diagnosed with autoimmune disease Myositis, thanked Junaid for being with her through the highs and lows of her health.

The star also thanked him for never letting her give up on herself, as she posted a picture with him from the gym on Instagram. “@junaid.shaikh88 has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi 😍 But today he did, to celebrate Yashoda’s success 🫶🏻 and especially the action scenes ☺️ The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all my lowest of lows… Through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thank you,” she wrote.

In an interview with popular TV anchor Ramya, Samantha had opened up about her diagnosis and subsequent treatment, which she called a “dark time” in her life.