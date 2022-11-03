Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda receives UA certificate

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday took to her social media accounts to announce that her upcoming film Yashoda has received a UA certificate from the censor board. The film is co-directed by Hareesh Narayan and K Hari Shankar.

In Yashoda, Samantha plays the role of a surrogate mother, who gets caught in a racket. The movie also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about suffering from myositis; know more about the autoimmune condition

The makers of Yashoda recently released a BTS video, where Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen doing tough action stunts with stunt director Yannick Ben. In the video, Yannick said, “I like working with Samantha because she is really dedicated all the time. She is really willing to give her best to do something good and as an action director, that’s what we want. We want an actor who’s fully dedicated and is giving full of herself or himself to get the best out of the action.”

Samantha recently revealed that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. In a social media post, the actor revealed that she is under treatment for the same and will hopefully recover soon.

Yashoda is slated to release in theatres on November 11. Besides this film, Samantha has Shaakuntalam, Kushi and Citadel India in her kitty.