Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam postponed, makers to announce new release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam has been postponed again.

ShaakuntalamA still from Shaakuntalam.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam has been postponed yet again. The makers took to social media to announce that the film will not hit screens on February 17 and they will share the new release date soon. The film is helmed and written by Gunasekhar.

A statement posted on the Twitter handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations read, “We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shakuntalam this 17th of February. We would be announcing the release date soon.”

Shaakuntalam was earlier scheduled to release on November 4, 2022. However, the film was postponed to February 17, 2023 as the makers wanted to release the film in 3D.

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the ‘apsara’-like Shakuntala.

Besides Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shaakuntalam also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta. This is Samantha’s second film after her myositis diagnosis. Earlier, she had posted on Instagram, “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 18:04 IST
