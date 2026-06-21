Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram crosses Rs 25 crore mark worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has had a solid start at the box office, earning over Rs 12 crore in India and crossing the Rs 25 crore mark worldwide within just two days of its release.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 7.50 crore net from 2,591 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 12.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 14.90 crore. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer also performed well in international markets, earning Rs 4 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.60 crore. Backed by strong domestic and overseas numbers, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 25.50 crore within just two days of release.