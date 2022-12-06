scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda gets OTT release date

Yashoda stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda.

Prime Video on Tuesday announced the premiere date of the recent Tamil-Telugu actioner Yashoda. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, the film will be available for streaming on the platform on December 9.

Yashoda will also be available to stream in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. “When Yashoda was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha’s performance and the incredible work done by the team have all paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience,” said the film’s director Hareesh Narayan.

Also Read |Vijay’s response to Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu clashing with Varisu: ‘He’s a friend. It would be a celebration’

Last month, Yashoda opened to mixed reviews in cinemas. The film revolves around a woman’s struggle to find her missing sister. The film is set against the backdrop of a large-scale surrogacy programme, which is not entirely above board.

The film’s co-director K Hari Shankar called it a “masterpiece.” “Yashoda is a rare masterpiece in India’s sci-fi genre, and a lot of exemplary minds have come together to bring the story to screen. Such stories from the south Indian film industry are doing wonders pan-India, and that in itself is a matter of great pride for the team,” he added.

Despite the mixed reactions, the film is said to have performed well at the box office. It was declared the biggest solo hit in Samantha’s career. In the film, Samantha plays the role of a pregnant woman, who single-handedly brings down a crime syndicate.

“Hari and Harish have a slew of interesting elements in the movie. But, instead of blending all these elements in a clever narration, they resort to exploitation. Instead of making the audience feel something, this movie exploits their feelings towards expecting mothers and unborn babies,” wrote Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his review.

The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

