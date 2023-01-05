scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu writes about art being a cure for all ‘madness, sadness’ in life, shares photo from Shaakuntalam dubbing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently working on her next film Shaakuntalam, shared an intriguing post about art on Thursday.

samantha ruth prabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo from Shaakuntalam dubbing. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been battling an auto-immune disease called myositis, shared an intriguing post about art on Thursday.

Samantha shared a photo from the dubbing session for the upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. Along with it, she quoted the Australian author Nikki Rowe in the caption. Samantha wrote, “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam 🦢🫶🏻.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the post on Instagram, Chinmayi Sripada wrote in the comments section, “Yaaaaaas Queeen!!!”. Many fans of Samantha left heart emojis in the comments section and some wished her a speedy recovery from myositis. One of the comments read, “Get well soon Sam 💕.” Divya Sathyaraj, daughter of actor Sathyaraj, who is also a nutritionist, wrote, “rockstar, we are with you💪💪🤗🤗👍👍.”

At the beginning of 2023, Samantha had shown her positive outlook towards life as she shared her resolution for the New Year. She had written on social media, “Function forward… Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless 🫶🏻 Happy 2023!!”

Recently, speculations were rife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to opt out of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel, owing to her ill health. However, a source close to the actor rubbished the rumours.

“Anything and everything that is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January,” said the source.

After Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 18:08 IST
