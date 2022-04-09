Samantha wishes ex-brother-in-law Akhil on his birthday: ‘Hope you are blessed with everything you are looking for’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya might have parted ways, but the two have often wished well for each other. Not long ago, Samantha celebrated three years of their film Majili’s release. On Friday, Samantha took to her Instagram stories to wish her ex-brother-in-law and Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni on his birthday. “Happy birthday Akhil. Wishing you the very best this year. I hope and pray you are blessed with everything you are looking for. God Bless,” she wrote sharing Akhil’s photo.

Samantha, who is currently in Tamil Nadu, started off her Saturday morning with meditation. “Meditation is the soul’s chewing,” she wrote on one photo. She also treated fans to a photo of herself in which she can be seen taking a walk in a dense forest. The photo showed Samantha with her back facing the camera. “You are just a speck of dust in the universe. If you understand the context of your existence, you will naturally become silent,” she wrote in her caption. The picture received reactions from her friends and colleagues. Raashii Khanna, agreeing with Samantha’s quote, wrote, “So true!” Fans also flooded the comments section with praises.

Samantha recently wrapped the shooting of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. “Can’t wait for you’ll to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more,” she wrote along with a set of BTS photos from the film set.

Sharing a picture, which featured Nayanthara feeding a piece of cake to Samantha, director Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Thanking God for making this possible! Working with outstanding Talents … extraordinary actors is always a dream for any director ! Can’t ask for a better combination of actors to convert my script to screen! The Great vijay sethupathi! @actorvijaysethupathi The always beautiful , stunning & extremely professional 😍 #NayanThara my Thangameyyyyy! The super Talented , pretty & amazing @samantharuthprabhuoffl!”

The film is set to release on April 28.