Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a warm hug from Raj Nidimoru at airport, fans call him ‘green flag’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be welcoming her first child with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actor announced her pregnancy soon after the success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, and now, in a recent video, she was seen stepping into the airport as her husband lovingly dropped her off.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Samantha can be seen sharing a warm hug with Raj before leaving. The actor was dressed casually in a pink shirt paired with white trousers and carried a shawl and a large tote bag.

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The couple did not pose for the paparazzi, but their brief interaction quickly became a talking point online.

Reacting to Samantha and Raj’s clip, a fan wrote, “Such a green flag,” while another commented, “God has blessed Samantha with a good and caring husband.” Another comment read, “Love is in the air.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s baby shower

Samantha recently shared pictires and videos from her baby shower, which was held earlier this week. The actor shared in the caption, “I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations.”

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were rumoured to be dating while they were working together in Citadel: Honey Bunny, which premiered in 2024.

Samantha’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya was announced in 2021, while the timeline of Raj’s separation from his wife Shhyamali De has remained unclear.

Samantha’s social media posts featuring Raj further fuelled speculation about their relationship. The couple eventually confirmed their relationship in December 2025, when they tied the knot at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also revealed recently that she had seriously considered quitting acting after being diagnosed with myositis in 2022 and having a difficult experience while shooting Citadel: Honey Bunny. During her break, she began exploring work behind the camera and invested in several businesses, joking that she had become a “serial entrepreneur.” Samantha said she had made peace with the idea of producing films instead of acting, but her husband Raj Nidimoru encouraged her to return to the screen with Maa Inti Bangaram.