Samantha Ruth Prabhu dismisses uncivilised behaviour on social media, says she doesn’t expect ‘unconditional acceptance’

On the back of an eventful year, both personally and professionally, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has commented on the negative social media discourse that she sometimes attracts. Samantha is the cover star of the latest issue of Elle magazine, and in the accompanying feature, she spoke about the social media vitriol that often comes her way.

“I don’t demand unconditional acceptance,” she said. “I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way.”

Samantha began the year with an acclaimed supporting performance in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. She played a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel fighter, who goes face-to-face with Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari. The series attracted significant pre-release backlash, a lot of which was directed at Samantha.

In October, Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya confirmed rumours that had been circulating for weeks, and announced that they were separating. A week later, she issued a statement on Instagram, lashing out at the online hate that was coming her way. Samantha slammed the ‘false rumours’ about ‘abortions’ and ‘affairs’ that were circulated in the days following the announcement of her separation from Chaitanya.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she said. “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” she added.