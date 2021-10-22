Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ashram where Beatles ‘wrote some of their famous songs’

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is holidaying in Rishikesh. The actor has been sharing photos from her vacation. In her latest Instagram post, Samantha revealed she visited an ashram that once hosted The Beatles.

The actor shared photos of herself looking stunning in a blue-white checkered dress matched with a floral stole. Sharing photos from the ashram, the actor wrote, “To stand where the Beatles once did At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram where they practised ‘Transcendental Meditation ‘ and wrote some of their famous songs.. 48 of them .. I mean #fangirlforever #apieceofmychildhood #thebeatlesinrishikesh #1968 #SpiritualIndia #IncredibleIndia.”

Samantha’s post also featured some photos of The Beatles at the ashram.

Earlier this month, Samantha Ruth Prabh announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. Taking to social media, Samantha and Chaitanya posted identical statements sharing they were “parting ways as husband and wife.”

Samantha’s note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video Series The Family Man 2, where she played the role of a rebel named Raji.