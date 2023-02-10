Samantha Ruth Prabhu updates fans about her new normal: ‘Monthly IVIG party’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, is currently busy promoting her upcoming Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam. Amid her hectic schedule, the actor updated her fans about her monthly Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy (IVIg) session.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture featuring directors Rahul Ravindran and Nandini Reddy. She wrote on the photo, “Monthly IVIG party. New normal.” According to WebMD, IVIg is “a therapy which can help people with weakened immune systems or other diseases fight off infections.”

(Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram) (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

The process may take about 2 to 4 hours and during the therapy, prepared immunoglobulin is infused in the veins.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and opened up about her medical condition. She posted a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote in the caption, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.”

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologises to Vijay Deverakonda fans for delaying Kushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The actor added, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in Shaakuntalam, which will hit screens on April 14. Announcing the new release date of the much-delayed film, the makers wrote, “The Love that was forgotten… An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars – #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14.”