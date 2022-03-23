Samantha Ruth Prabhu unfollows Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, he continues to follow his ex-wife

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has unfollowed her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, on Instagram. Previously, Samantha had deleted all their photos together from her social media handles. Chay, however, is still following his ex-wife on social media and his Instagram handle still has photos from the time they were married to each other.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021 with identical messages on social media. At the time, it was rumoured that the two were going through a rough patch and their announcement confirmed the rumours. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” they wrote on Instagram.

Since posting the note, Samantha has deleted it from her social media but Chay’s Instagram still has the post. The two got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017.

On the film front, Samantha was last seen in a special song in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was the single of her 12 year long journey in the movies. Her upcoming releases include Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in a special appearance in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.