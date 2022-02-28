Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns muse for Neeraja Kona: ‘She was but a flower’

February 28, 2022 4:02:35 pm
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday treated fans to the video of a poem penned by her stylist and friend Neeraja Kona. The video also featured Samantha. In the video, Samantha is seen posing with flowers. The video is titled She was but a flower.
Later, Neeraja took to Instagram to share the poem and a photo of Samantha. The poem read:
“She was but a flower
Standing tall in the sun
She looked no further
For she was where she wants
She was on her journey
Blooming on her time
She was but a flower
And that to her
Was her superpower”
On February 26, Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated 12 years in the film industry. The actor looked back at her journey and hoped to never fall out of love with cinema. “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength,” she wrote on Instagram.
Earlier this month, she was also honored with the Champions of Change Telangana 2021 award. Sharing a photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, “This one feels special for it recognizes our work in the area of social welfare through @pratyushasupportorg.”
On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
