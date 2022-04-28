How Samantha Ruth Prabhu never let trolls break her spirit: 6 times she hit back with savage responses

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 35 today (April 28). Last year, the actor came under much scrutiny for her personal as well as professional choices—be it the divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya, her role in The Family Man 2, or her special song, Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. She had to face more trolling and speculation than usual, but each time, Samantha has had a befitting reply to the haters.

In 2019, during a promotional event of her film Oh Baby, Samantha was asked, “Has the trolling ever gotten to you and made you really angry?” She replied, “Yeah, but I just keep my mouth locked before I react (laughs).”

Over the past few years, Samanth has learned how to shut down trolls, without holding back. Here’s looking back at the times when she hit back at the naysayers.

Samantha’s ‘don’t ever mistake’ note

On April 22, just about a week before her birthday, Samantha tweeted, “Don’t ever mistake. MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness.” Samantha further wrote, “Kindness can have an expiry date ☺️ #JustSaying.”

Samantha’s first response to ‘false rumours and stories’ about her divorce

Samantha faced merciless trolling after she and Chaitanya announced their separation, as unsavoury rumours began to spread about her. On October 2, 2021, the couple took to their social media handles to announce their divorce. The couple had issued an official statement together that read, ‘After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

Samantha hit back at “false rumours and stories” being spread against her after she and Chaitanya announced their separation. She posted on her social media account, “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

When she was called a ‘second hand-item’

A troll on Twitter posted in December last year, “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!” Samantha coolly wrote, naming the user, “God bless your soul.”

When a user said ‘wanna reproduce u’

In February this year, Samantha interacted with her fans in a session on Instagram. During the course of the conversation, a user asked, “Have you reproduced cuz I wanna reproduce u.” Samantha then schooled them with a savage response and wrote back, “How to use ‘reproduce’ in a sentence. Should have googled that first ?”

When Samantha was attacked for her dressing sense

In March, Samantha turned heads with her stunning appearance at the Critics Choice Awards but got flak for her bold looks. Samantha took on the haters with panache.

Sharing a collage of pictures from the event, she shared a long post on her Instagram story. She wrote, “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on.”

Samantha continued saying, “Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we’re in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?”

She also added, “Turning that judgment inward and training it on one’s own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good… lets gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person.”

When Samantha got trolled for sharing a bikini photo

In 2017, Samantha shared a photo of herself in a bikini and faced rude comments from users. But, instead of letting it slide, the actor took the troll in question to the task. Samantha, who was then about to get married to Naga Chaitanya, soon and had gone for a vacation with the Akkineni family to reportedly celebrate the success of Naga Chaitanya’s latest film, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham.

A guy commented on Samantha’s photo saying, “ur life is not just yours. Generations will learn from u, samantha, I seriously doubt for how long will the akkinenis tolerate these #nagachaitanya.”

Samantha, hit back and wrote, “Generations will learn what exactly.That you will be judged not by character but by what you wear. Shame on you and your shallow thinking.” However, the person in question had made his Twitter account unavailable after Samantha’s fans began to slam him for his regressive comments.

“How I love the ‘block’ option on Twitter. In seconds you just don’t exist (sic),” Samantha wrote after blocking the user.

When Samantha shut down trolls with a swimsuit photo, just after marriage

In February 2018, Samantha shared a photo of herself lying in a swimsuit and wrote, “This isn’t a want it’s a NEEEEED!!!! #tired #tired #tired #tired Is it vacation time yet ? 🕰🍦🥂🍩 #dreamer.”

Samantha’s next post read, “A strong woman is a woman determined to be something others are determined not to be done.” She captioned the post, “Well… now I had to go and put up a quote .. because my previous post didn’t really scream ‘ I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE M̶I̶N̶E̶ YOURS !!”

Happy birthday, Samantha!