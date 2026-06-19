‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu took care of me at 3 am’: Raj Nidimoru’s sister gets emotional

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, and started a new chapter of her life with a new family. On Friday, her sister-in-law, Sheetal, took to social media to shower praise on her as she recalled the time when she fell sick during her stay at Samantha’s home in Hyderabad, and Samantha was there at 3 am, taking care of her, even though she had a full day of shooting ahead of her.

Sheetal started her note on social media saying that she has never seen any of Samantha’s films before, but she has “seen her at 3 am.” She recalled that a few days after the wedding, she was staying at Samantha’s home when, in the middle of the night, she got extremely sick. “I was shivering uncontrollably, throwing up, my head was splitting and I could barely get out of bed to find medicine and extra blankets,” she shared and recalled that at first, she hesitated to send a message on the family group, but when she really needed some assistance and sent that message, Samantha was the first to reply, and said, “I’m coming.”