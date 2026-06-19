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‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu took care of me at 3 am’: Raj Nidimoru’s sister gets emotional
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law Sheetal recalled the time when she fell sick at 3 am, and Samantha took care of her.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, and started a new chapter of her life with a new family. On Friday, her sister-in-law, Sheetal, took to social media to shower praise on her as she recalled the time when she fell sick during her stay at Samantha’s home in Hyderabad, and Samantha was there at 3 am, taking care of her, even though she had a full day of shooting ahead of her.
Sheetal started her note on social media saying that she has never seen any of Samantha’s films before, but she has “seen her at 3 am.” She recalled that a few days after the wedding, she was staying at Samantha’s home when, in the middle of the night, she got extremely sick. “I was shivering uncontrollably, throwing up, my head was splitting and I could barely get out of bed to find medicine and extra blankets,” she shared and recalled that at first, she hesitated to send a message on the family group, but when she really needed some assistance and sent that message, Samantha was the first to reply, and said, “I’m coming.”
“She didn’t wake anyone up. She didn’t tell my brother to go check on his sister. She didn’t ask someone else to handle it. She came herself. The blankets couldn’t be found, so she tucked big towels around me to keep me warm. She brought me medicine. Water. She checked on me,” she shared and added, “What makes me emotional even now is knowing she hadn’t slept that night.”
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Sheetal said that the wedding had just happened and Samantha had a lot going on at the moment, and within a few hours, she had to report on set for her shoot. Later in the day, when Sheetal also visited the set, she was Samantha diligently performing in front of the camera.
“There she was in a sari, doing her own stunts, smiling, focused, carrying on as though she’d slept a full night. The first thing she asked me wasn’t how was the shoot. It was, ‘How are you feeling now?’ I still remember the concern on her face. And I remember looking at her and wondering… How are you standing here, giving your all, after a sleepless night? Nobody watching those scenes would have known how tired she was. Nobody would have known she hadn’t slept. Nobody would have known the tender heart behind that smile,” she wrote.
ALSO READ | Maa Inti Bangaaram movie review: Samantha delivers career-best performance in a rare Telugu actioner
Sheetal praised Samantha’s kindness and wrote, “I remember looking at her and thinking… How beautiful it is when someone’s strength is hidden inside their kindness. Not the kindness that comes when life is easy. The kindness that remains when you’re exhausted yourself. The kind that keeps going, even when nobody would blame you for resting. I think that’s why this movie title makes me smile. Because long before I could watch “Ma Inti Bangaram”, I had already met the Bangaram. ❤️”
Samantha’s latest film Maa Inti Baangaram has also been produced by her. The film, set in the 1980s, centers on a woman who is trying to win over her in-laws by attempting to be a perfect woman. The film takes on the expectations from women in domestic spaces, and the pressure put on them to always be perfect. The word “Baangaram” literally translates to gold but is used colloquially across Telugu households as an affectionate term for a beloved daughter or daughter in law.
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