Samantha Ruth Prabhu to trolls: ‘Don’t ever mistake my silence for my ignorance’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday hit out at trolls via a cryptic tweet. She suggested that she is fast running out of patience. “Don’t ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness,” she tweeted. “Kindness can have an expiry date #JustSaying,” she added.

Samantha has been the subject of constant trolling on social media. From her dressing sense to the choices she makes personally and professionally, she has frequently sparked unsolicited discussions on the internet. It is, however, unclear what has upset her to the point that she has had to post this tweet.

On the work front, Samantha made heads turn with her performance in the special dance number in the hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Her dancing skills in “Oo Antava” captured the imagination of people and became a rage across the country.

Now she is waiting for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. In the movie, she has shared the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The romantic comedy is due in cinemas on April 28.

Samantha has also acted in the mythological movie Shaakuntalam. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film is in post-production. Next, she will join the sets of director Shiva Nirvana’s next. The untitled film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. It also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.