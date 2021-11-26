Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play Indian detective in Downton Abbey director’s next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the cast of Arrangements of Love to be helmed by BAFTA-winning director Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital.

Arrangements of Love is being produced by Guru Films, who previously bankrolled Oh! Baby, also starring Samantha in the lead role. Arrangements of Love is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same name by Timeri N. Murari.

In the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a Tamil bisexual woman who runs her own detective agency. She comes from a conservative family, but wants to make her own choices as she is an independent, strong-minded woman. The film’s protagonist is a Welsh-Indian man who visits his homeland in search of his estranged father and Samantha’s character becomes part of the search.

Samantha told Variety, “A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with Arrangements of Love which has such an endearing and personal story. I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu received worldwide acclaim for her work in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man Season 2. In a recent panel discussion at IFFI 2021, Samantha said, “Women actors tend to get unidimensional characters and it becomes difficult to portray them as there is fear of your performance becoming repetitive. With Raji, it was so different and exciting as it allowed me to explore a new dimension.”

“I wanted to take a risk so that there was growth for the actor that I am. It was a decision that has benefited me tremendously. It has opened up so many new avenues for me. Also, the audiences nowadays are kind of able to separate the character from the actor,” she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming films include Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.