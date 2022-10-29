Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffering from autoimmune condition Myositis: ‘Accepting this vulnerability is something I am still struggling with’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will soon be seen in the multi-lingual film Yashoda, took to social media on Saturday to share that she has been suffering from an autoimmune medical condition called myositis. The actor shared that she is currently under treatment.

Samantha uploaded a photo from the hospital along with a note that read, “Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

The note further read, “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

As per WebMD, “Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms. Myositis causes include infection, injury, autoimmune conditions, and drug side effects. Treatment of myositis varies according to the cause.”

Samantha has a strong line-up of projects ahead of herself. After Yashoda, she will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi. Samantha was last seen on the big screen in Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

She recently appeared on the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan where she spoke about her separation from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The ex-couple separated in 2021 after four years of marriage.