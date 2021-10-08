Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams society’s different standards for men and women days after split with Naga Chaitanya: ‘No morals’ 

A week after she announced her separation with Naga Chaitanya, Telugu star Samantha took to Instagram Friday to share a quote on how actions of men and women are seen through a different lens by society. Samantha shared this quote with an innocent ‘Good morning’. The quote read, “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. – Farida D.”

After four years of marriage, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation a week ago. Since then, many have been speculating about the reason for their split. Samantha and Chaitanya shared identical notes on their social media announcing the split.

Samantha shared this note on her Instagram story. Samantha shared this note on her Instagram story.

The note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Soon after the celebrity couple announced their split, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared that “divorce culture is growing like never before.” She also hinted that the reason for their split was a “Bollywood superstar.” “This South actor who suddently divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert, has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about,” she wrote in another status,” she wrote.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared a note shortly after the couple announced their split. It read, “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength.”

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2017. However, rumours had recently started doing the rounds suggesting that things were not well between the couple. The rumours intensified after Samantha changed her name on social media.