Samantha Ruth Prabhu skis like a pro, shares photo with trainers: ‘Still alive because of these two’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trip to Switzerland is quite full of adventure. The actor, who has been exploring new places every now and then, is currently discovering her skiing skills. In a new video, which Samantha shared on her Instagram stories, the actor seemed to have honed her skiing skills as her fans can see her being more confident. She is seen skiing amidst the snowcapped landscapes, which sure is a breathtaking view.

The actor also shared a picture with her skiing instructors and thanked them for keeping her alive. “Still alive because of these two,” she wrote over the photo. Samantha’s new photo and video has come a couple of days after she shared a video of herself on Instagram. “Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken,” she wrote as the caption of the video.

As soon as she shared the post, her friends and fans were all in awe. “The hyper achiever you are – you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal,” singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote. R Madhavan commented, “Awesome Sam. Way to go.” While Sophie Choudry was blown away with Samantha’s video. Samantha is accompanied by her friend Shilpa Reddy and her family. Shilpa has also been sharing photos and videos of her skiing trip. However, the photos and videos do not feature Samantha. This is Samantha’s first trip of 2022. She ended the last year with a trip to Goa with a couple of her friends.

On the work front, Samantha has been receiving a heap of praise from the audience for her special dance number, ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun film Pushpa The Rise. She is looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda. She made her Bollywood debut with The Family Man season 2. As per reports, she has signed her next Hindi project. However, no official announcement has been made about the same.