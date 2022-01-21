scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
‘When the magic happens’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares skiing photos from Switzerland

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos of her skiing in Switzerland, her friend and singer Chinmayi Sripada called her a ‘hyper achiever’.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 21, 2022 1:09:05 pm
Samantha Ruth Prabhu skiing in SwitzerlandSamantha Ruth Prabhu says skiing is not easy. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been living her life one day at a time, as she travels to various locations in India and abroad. After completing the Char Dham Yatra and visiting Dubai, The Family Man actor on Thursday shared pictures from her Switzerland holiday where she was seen skiing.

 

Samantha is seen  in yellow skiing gear along with a helmet as she poses near snow-covered mountains. The 34-year-old also shared that “skiing ain’t easy but it sure is fun”.

Samantha’s post received a lot of love, with singer Chinmayi Sripada writing, “The hyper achiever you are – you go participate in some competition and come with a gold medal.”

Samantha has been in the news after she announced her split with actor Naga Chaitanya. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in a special dance number — Antava Oo Oo Antava — in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

 

