Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzles in first look of Pushpa The Rise special song

The makers of Pushpa The Rise have shared the first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the film’s upcoming special song, which is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song, which will also feature Allu Arjun, is reportedly being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The dance track will also mark the completion of Pushpa The Rise’s filming.

Earlier, the makers shared a note announcing Samantha’s special song. “Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha and she gleefully agree to come on board owing to the rapport we have developed over time. We are super excited to announce that Samantha is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun on the fifth single. This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable,” the statement read.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun have previously shared screen space in Son of Satyamurthi.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers on Monday announced that the film’s trailer will release on December 6.

Pushpa The Rise marks Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar. The two have earlier collaborated on Arya and Arya 2. Pushpa also marks Rashmika Mandanna’s first film with Allu Arjun and the debut of Fahadh Faasil in the Telugu film industry.

The movie will release on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.