Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Priyanka Chopra’s speech on women empowerment: ‘We are always told what we should do’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the video on her Instagram story on Tuesday morning without any caption. In the shared clip, Priyanka Chopra made a case for women's emancipation as she compared the freedom men exercise vis-à-vis women.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 8:00:03 pm
samantha and priyanka chopraSamantha shared a video featuring Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

On many occasions, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has expressed her admiration for Priyanka Chopra. Recently, Samantha shared a video featuring Chopra where the latter was seen speaking candidly about women empowerment during a 2018 Forbes event.

In the clip, Priyanka made a case for women’s emancipation as she compared the freedom men exercise vis-à-vis women.

“Women should sound like this. Women should wear this. Women at this point should get married. We are always told what we should do. We need to be able to decide what we should do. Give me the ability to make my own decisions without judging me. Just the same kind of freedom men have had for such a long time,” Priyanka was heard saying in the clip.

Samantha shared the video on her Instagram story on Tuesday morning without any caption.

On the work front, Samantha was recently honoured with the Filmfare OTT award for her stellar performance in the Amazon Prime series The Family Man Season 2.

Speaking to Filmfare on both her personal and professional life, the actor had said, “I know I’m still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong…Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was.”

