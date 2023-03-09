Samantha shares pics with Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK as Citadel schedule ends, joins Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently among the busiest actresses in the Indian film industry. She has about four upcoming projects on top of the Indian spin-off of Citadel series, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Raj and DK. Sam recently wrapped up a schedule of Citadel and shared pictures with Varun, Raj, and DK from the flight.

The Indian version of Citadel is a spin-off of the original American series of the same name, which has Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. It is said that there will be many regional versions of the series that would be based on one mother event, which will drive all the narratives.

Samantha and Varun are playing the leads in the Indian version, and it marks Sam’s second collaboration with Raj and DK after the Family Man series.

After wrapping up Citadel schedule, Samantha has immediately joined the sets of Vijay Deverakonda’s long-delayed film Kushi. Only a few weeks ago, Samantha had apologised to fans of Deverakonda for delaying the shoot of Kushi. However, the Arjun Reddy actor told her to come to the sets in good health after recovering from the auto-immune disease, Myositis.

Kushi team surprised Samantha with a warm welcome and a special cake on International Women’s Day. Pictures of the celebration from the sets were shared online by Samantha, who thanked the team for everything.

Meanwhile, Samantha is also awaiting the release of her fantasy film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunashekaran. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in February, but the makers pushed the release date to April 14.