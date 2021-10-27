Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares inspiring post on daughters: ‘Instead of preparing your daughter for marriage, prepare her for herself’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared an inspiring post about marriage and daughters on her Instagram story. Originally written by Indian Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal, the statement was about educating daughters, making them financially independent and more confident.

“Make your daughters so capable that you won’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education. And most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to,” read the inspiring post.

A screenshot of Samantha’s Insta story. A screenshot of Samantha’s Insta story.

Samantha was recently in the news after she announced her separation from former partner and actor Naga Chaitanya. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Raj and DK’s The Family Man Season 2, for which her performance won praise from all quarters. The actor is looking forward to the release of Telugu movie Shaakuntalam, wherein she plays the titular role.