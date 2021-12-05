Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares inspirational quote about accepting defeat after putting up a good fight

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a quote by the American author Cheryl Strayed on her Instagram stories. The quote talks about letting go of something when it’s hard to hold on.

The full quote, from Strayed’s book Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar, reads: “Most things will be okay eventually, but not everything will be. Sometimes you’ll put up a good fight and lose. Sometimes you’ll hold on really hard and realize there is no choice but to let go. Acceptance is a small, quiet room.”

Samantha and her husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya, announced their separation in October, confirming rumours that had been swirling for months.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared American author Cheryl Strayed’s quote on her Instagram stories. (Photo: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared American author Cheryl Strayed’s quote on her Instagram stories. (Photo: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Since then, Samantha has been sharing thoughtful, philosophical notes on social media. A month after the separation announcement, she posted an inspirational quote that read, “I am strong, I am resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I am loving, I am determined, I am fierce, I am human, I am a warrior.” She ended the post with a hashtag, “My Momma Said.”

Meanwhile, Samantha’s performance in the popular Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man’s season 2, opposite Manoj Bajpayee, was praised almost universally earlier this year. She played a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel fighter, who goes face-to-face with Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee).

She will next be seen in action thriller film Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay and Sunil. The film will release on December 17.