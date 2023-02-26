Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares gratitude note as her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave clocks 13 years: ‘The older I get…’

It is a special day for Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor made her debut on this day in 2010 with the Telugu romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave. In the film, Samantha shared screen space with her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya.

While Samantha‘s fans and friends penned heartfelt messages celebrating the actor’s 13 years in the industry, she took to her Instagram to share a gratitude note. Sharing the photo of a bouquet, Samantha wrote, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you.”

On Saturday night, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s fans made the hashtag ‘#13PhenomenalYrsOfSamantha’ trend, the actor tweeted, “I feel all of this love… t is what keeps me going…Now and forever, I am what I am because of you. 13 years and we are just getting started 💪🏼.”

Actor Parvathy shared on her Instagram story, “13 years of you being all kinds of amazing! here’s to your grit and grace!” Director Nandini Reddy shared a childhood photo of Samantha and wrote, “You have come a long way kidd0… Super proud of who you have become.”

On Sunday morning, Naga Chaitanya too shared posts on his Instagram story remembering Ye Maaya Chesave’s release. The actor shared a still from one of the film’s songs and followed it up with the poster of the movie.

Ye Maaya Chesave is directed by Gautham Menon. The film is still talked about for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry.