Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first photos after myositis diagnosis, promises to power through challenges: ‘Shower, shave, show up…’

Days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about suffering from myositis, the actor shared a post where she mentioned that she was determined to power through her illness. In a new series of photos, Samantha poses in black, while wearing glasses, for the promotions of her upcoming film, Yashoda.

Samantha captioned her post, “Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how shitty things are, his motto is to Shower, Shave Show up !! I borrowed it for a day ♥️ For #yashodathemovie promotions ..see you on the 11th.” Her post received much love from celebrities and fans, who sent emotional get well-soon messages to her. Another hailed her as the ‘eternal queen’ of the film industry. She also shared an Instagram Story, talking about facing both sun and rain in life. With a child’s drawing depicting the tough and good parts of life, the message said, “When I am stuck in a storm, it’s hard to understand… God has a reason, God has a plan”.

In her previous post, Samantha had written about the ‘challenges’ that life had been constantly throwing at her. The actor, who separated from Naga Chaitanya last year, had written, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.”

She further added, “I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, Yashoda tells the story of a young woman, who seemingly falls into the trap of a surrogate racket. The trailer showed Samantha Ruth Prabhu as fragile and helpless, who later shows her grit and determination to emerge triumphant in her battles.