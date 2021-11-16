Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note about strongest people ‘who win battles we know nothing about’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who took some time off her work schedule, has been spending time with her close friends. She has often shared a sneak-peek of her days with her fans. However, the actor has also been sharing cryptic notes on her Instagram stories, which seem to reflect her thought process at that moment. Her latest Instagram note talks about strongest people. “The strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us but those who win battles we know nothing about,” Samantha shared a note with “#MyMommaSaid” written by her at the end.

Samantha’s Instagram post. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram) Samantha’s Instagram post. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

The actor announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya earlier this year. Since then, a lot of speculations about her personal life has been cropping up via news articles and blogs. As per reports, Samantha had also registered a defamation case against many of such news channels and website. She also quashed the rumours with a statement that read, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”

Currently, Samantha wrapped up Shaakuntalam. On Monday, she treated fans to her first look from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Vignesh Shivan directorial will see Samantha playing Khatija. She will be sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It marks the actor’s first project with the two.

Samantha will also be seen performing a special dance number with Allu Arjun for his upcoming film Pushpa The Rise.