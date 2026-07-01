Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares baby bump photo in first post after announcing pregnancy

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to mark a new chapter in her personal life.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to embrace motherhood as she and her husband–filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. The actor delighted fans on Tuesday after sharing a heartfelt picture on social media, flaunting her baby bump.

Adding a touch of humour to the post, she captioned it, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”

Earlier, during a thank-you meet for her recent release Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she would be stepping away from work temporarily to go on maternity leave.

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s baby bump photo: