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Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares baby bump photo in first post after announcing pregnancy
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her first social media post following the announcement of her pregnancy, revealing her baby bump.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to embrace motherhood as she and her husband–filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. The actor delighted fans on Tuesday after sharing a heartfelt picture on social media, flaunting her baby bump.
Adding a touch of humour to the post, she captioned it, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”
Earlier, during a thank-you meet for her recent release Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she would be stepping away from work temporarily to go on maternity leave.
See Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s baby bump photo:
“Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy,” she said.
The speculation about Samantha’s pregnancy had already been circulating online after videos from the success celebrations of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram went viral.
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in 2025, marking the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.
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Samantha’s pregnancy announcement has sparked widespread excitement among fans and the film industry, with congratulatory messages pouring in across social media.
On the work frount, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action thriller Maa Inti Bangaaram is enjoying a good theatrical run at the box office as it entered its second week. Samantha’s film has emerged as a massive blockbuster, grossing over Rs. 83 crore globally in just twelve days.
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