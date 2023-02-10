scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam postponed, gets an April release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam was recently postponed for the second time but now the makers have announced April 14 as the release date.

ShaakuntalamSamantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam to now release on April 14.
Listen to this article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam postponed, gets an April release date
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s 3D Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam has been postponed for the second time. The film’s director Gunasekhar announced April 14 as the new release date for the film.

Earlier, Shaakuntalam was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again. The new release date will mark the film’s release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, “The Love that was forgotten… An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars – #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14.”

Check out the announcement –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gunaa Teamworks (@gunaa_teamworks)

 

Samantha too reposted the film’s announcement on her social media accounts. The film, which also stars actor Dev Mohan in the lead role, was originally scheduled to release in November 2022.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologises to Vijay Deverakonda fans for delaying Kushi

However, a last minute decision was made to release the film in 3D format, which pushed the release to February 2023. The official statement read, “We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gunaa Teamworks (@gunaa_teamworks)

 

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the ‘apsara’-like Shakuntala. The film also marks the acting debut of Allu Arha, five-year-old daughter of Telugu star Allu Arjun.

Shaakuntalam also features Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 17:19 IST
Next Story

Alibaba sells remaining direct stake in Paytm for about Rs 13,600 cr

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close