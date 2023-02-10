Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam postponed, gets an April release date

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s 3D Telugu mythological film Shaakuntalam has been postponed for the second time. The film’s director Gunasekhar announced April 14 as the new release date for the film.

Earlier, Shaakuntalam was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again. The new release date will mark the film’s release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, “The Love that was forgotten… An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars – #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14.”

Samantha too reposted the film’s announcement on her social media accounts. The film, which also stars actor Dev Mohan in the lead role, was originally scheduled to release in November 2022.

However, a last minute decision was made to release the film in 3D format, which pushed the release to February 2023. The official statement read, “We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon.”

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the ‘apsara’-like Shakuntala. The film also marks the acting debut of Allu Arha, five-year-old daughter of Telugu star Allu Arjun.

Shaakuntalam also features Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta.