Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks ethereal in Shaakuntalam’s new poster, film gets a release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming period drama Shaakuntalam has a release date.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shaakuntalam.

The release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s upcoming period drama Shaakuntalam was announced on Friday. Written and directed by Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi, the film will arrive in cinemas on November 4.

The filmmakers also released a new motion poster suggesting that the film will have grand visuals of forts and palaces of ancient times. The poster also features Samantha’s character standing along with her lover. Is the film based on the mythology of Shakuntala? There is a strong reason to believe that’s the case.

According to the mythology, Shakuntala, the daughter of Rishi Vishwamitra and Meneka, lives in a forest where she meets King Dushyant and falls in love with him. Dushyant promises to return to her soon but forgets all about her due to a sage’s curse.

Earlier, Samantha had called this film a ‘fairy tale.’ “This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales.. not much has changed. I still do…. and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world.. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other,” Samantha wrote after she completed shooting for the movie.

Samantha is also waiting for the release of Yashoda. The filmmakers recently released the teaser showing Samantha in an action-packed avatar. The film’s yet to get a release date.

At the moment, Samantha is said to have travelled to the US. While there are no clear reports as to the nature of her trip, the speculations were rife that she had gone there to treat a ‘rare skin condition.’ Samantha’s manager, however, rubbished such speculations.

