Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s serene Rishikesh vacation is all about meeting ‘cuties’, seeking happiness. See photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a peaceful vacation in the picturesque location of Rishikesh. The actor shared a number of photos of her holiday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 20, 2021 2:00:34 pm
samantha akkineniSamantha Ruth Prabhu shared a few photos from her Rishikesh vacation. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is off to Rishikesh for a serene vacation and the actor has been sharing photos on Instagram of the beautiful landscape. Samantha shared a few photos of the picturesque view and also some animals she met at the resort. Sharing photo of a monkey who came for a sip of water at her pool, she wrote, “Cutie”. She also visited an ashram and shared a quote about ‘seeking happiness’.

Check out photos from Samantha’s Rishikesh vacation:

samantha ruth prabhu Samantha shared this photo on her Instagram. samantha akkineni Samantha shared the view from her resort. samantha rishikesh pics Samantha shared the photo of this “cutie.” samantha holiday Samantha shared the photo of this ashram on Instagram. samantha akkineni This adorable pet is accompanying Samantha. samantha rishikesh vacation Samantha shared this interesting photo on her social media.

Earlier this month, Samantha announced separation with husband Naga Chaitanya. Taking to Instagram, Samantha and Chaitanya put out identical statements sharing they were “parting ways as husband and wife.”

Samantha’s note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Samantha’s upcoming films include Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video Series The Family Man 2 where she played the role of a rebel named Raji. Samantha’s performance was widely acclaimed.

