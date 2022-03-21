Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends ‘free hugs’ to fans, reveals her ‘soul food’. See photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent out “free hugs” to her fans and followers on Sunday. The Telugu star posted some vibrant clicks on Instagram, giving us a hint of her weekend mood. Samantha spent her day in the midst of nature, and it only reflected in the glow on her face that caught the attention.

Samantha shared a picture in her Instagram stories where she displayed the scorecard after she played a game with scrabble designer and friend Neerajaa Kona. It looks like Sam won by a huge margin, as the same photo was reshared by Neerajaa with a “sigh.” She also posted a click with Sam on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neerajaa Kona (@neeraja.kona)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared these photos in her Instagram stories. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared these photos in her Instagram stories.

In another photograph, Samantha is posing with a tree. “Soul food,” she wrote in the text. The actor is dressed in white with beads around her neck. Sam and Neeru spent their weekend doing some leaf painting too, as was shared by the fashion designer on her Instagram account.

Ever since her separation with actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been taking on trolls. She recently penned a note talking about how women are easily judged for the way they dress, the race they belong to or even their skin tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

“As a woman, I bear first hand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do.

“Now that we’re in the year 2022 – can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let’s gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person,” Samantha‘s note read.

The note was in reference to the backlash she faced for the bottle green dress she wore at a recent award show in Mumbai.